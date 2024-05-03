Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

Labour Day as observed at the school. The function started with a speech welcoming the workers and acknowledging their hard work. A fun-packed celebration was organised for ‘class D’ staff members of the school. Students showcased their talent by participating in fancy dress competition. They were dressed as community helpers and spoke on the profession for which they were dressed up. The ‘class D’ members had a great day as they enthusiastically participated in fun games which were specially organised for them. Special refreshment was also served to the ‘class D’ staff after the school hours. Workers were overwhelmed watching the function and expressed their gratitude towards the school management, teachers and students for their endeavour. They were more than delighted to receive cards, flowers and chocolate as a token of love and honour for their services. Cash prizes were given to the winners of the games.
