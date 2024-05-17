Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector -69, Mohali

Students of junior section regaled the audience by performing an action song during the celebration of Mother's Day. Students performed a group song on 'Maa tujhe Salaam'. Fun games for mothers, including balloon balance game, paper folding games musical chair, guessing rhymes and the jumbled words were also organised besides a ramp walk. Cards were also made by students to express their love and affection for mothers. While speaking on the occasion, Principal, Parneet Sohal said God can't be everywhere that is the reason he has created mother. Trophies were also given to the winning pair of mom and kid.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali