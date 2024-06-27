Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised yoga awareness camp on its campus. Students delivered speeches highlighting the relevance of yoga in our daily life and performed different asanas to inform fellow friends and parents about their benefits. Students enthusiastically participated in these exercises. They were also given tips on meditation. They were taught basic exercises to keep themselves light and healthy. They were informed that exercise like yoga is the best option nowadays to stay fit and fiddle. While speaking at the moment Principal Parneet Sohal said yoga offers multiple health benefits. It is instrumental in energy management. It keeps our energy levels up and balanced. It also helps in improving breath quality, lowering stress and cortisol levels, helping us maintain peace.
