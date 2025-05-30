DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, students enacts ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, students enacts ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of the school brought Roald Dahl’s beloved classic ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ to life with a spectacular stage performance held in the school auditorium. The play captivated the audience with its lively storytelling, colourful costumes, and enthusiastic performances. The story followed young Charlie Bucket on a magical adventure through Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, portrayed with confidence and charm by the budding actors. The production was directed by Arun Thakur and supported by the dedicated class teachers. Their collaborative efforts, along with the hard work of the students and backstage crew, were widely applauded. The children rehearsed diligently and in the process nurtured their acting abilities, self-confidence, and team spirit. In the address, Principal Prineet Sohal and MD Karan Bajwa commended the students, teachers, and parents for their unwavering support and outstanding efforts. The event was not only a visual treat but also a meaningful learning experience that emphasised the values of imagination, morality, and the joy of storytelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts