Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, students enacts ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’

Students of the school brought Roald Dahl’s beloved classic ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ to life with a spectacular stage performance held in the school auditorium. The play captivated the audience with its lively storytelling, colourful costumes, and enthusiastic performances. The story followed young Charlie Bucket on a magical adventure through Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory, portrayed with confidence and charm by the budding actors. The production was directed by Arun Thakur and supported by the dedicated class teachers. Their collaborative efforts, along with the hard work of the students and backstage crew, were widely applauded. The children rehearsed diligently and in the process nurtured their acting abilities, self-confidence, and team spirit. In the address, Principal Prineet Sohal and MD Karan Bajwa commended the students, teachers, and parents for their unwavering support and outstanding efforts. The event was not only a visual treat but also a meaningful learning experience that emphasised the values of imagination, morality, and the joy of storytelling.

