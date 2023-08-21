Shemrock Sr. Sec School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The national flag was hoisted by school MD Karan Bajwa along with the school council. It was a moment of pride seeing the flag flying so high and the school reverberating with the sound of the national anthem. Students delivered amazing speeches and shared their perspectives with the schoolmates. The school choir continued the celebration with patriotic and motivational songs. The highlight of the event was the finale dance that energised the entire room and got everyone on their feet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected
Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Centre okays release of Rs 200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
MHA says the Centre providing necessary logistics and financ...
Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far
20,000 acres in 19 villages have been badly affected
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'
The bank had earlier blocked the property of the BJP MP to r...