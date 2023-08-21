Shemrock Sr. Sec School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The national flag was hoisted by school MD Karan Bajwa along with the school council. It was a moment of pride seeing the flag flying so high and the school reverberating with the sound of the national anthem. Students delivered amazing speeches and shared their perspectives with the schoolmates. The school choir continued the celebration with patriotic and motivational songs. The highlight of the event was the finale dance that energised the entire room and got everyone on their feet.

#Mohali