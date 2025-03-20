Shemrock World, Ropar

The school celebrated Holi. Principal Charanpreet Kaur offered a colourful ‘teeka’ to the school’s Chairman Raghav Berry as a traditional gesture. She conveyed her colourful wishes to the staff and talked about the festival’s traditions and values. She shared a heartfelt message saying, “Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil and promotes love and togetherness”. The event concluded with laughter and applause from the staff.