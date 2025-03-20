Shemrock World, Ropar
The school celebrated Holi. Principal Charanpreet Kaur offered a colourful ‘teeka’ to the school’s Chairman Raghav Berry as a traditional gesture. She conveyed her colourful wishes to the staff and talked about the festival’s traditions and values. She shared a...
Advertisement
The school celebrated Holi. Principal Charanpreet Kaur offered a colourful ‘teeka’ to the school’s Chairman Raghav Berry as a traditional gesture. She conveyed her colourful wishes to the staff and talked about the festival’s traditions and values. She shared a heartfelt message saying, “Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil and promotes love and togetherness”. The event concluded with laughter and applause from the staff.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement