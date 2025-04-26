Shemrock World, Ropar, celebrates World Earth Day

The school organised a special morning assembly to commemorate World Earth Day. The event aimed to sensitise students to the importance of protecting our planet. Navneet delivered an inspiring speech in English, highlighting the significance of Earth Day. Principal Charanpreet Kaur engaged with students emphasising the need to preserve natural resources and promote sustainability. Mehakpreet Kaur, a Class X student, read out and led the assembly in taking a pledge to care for the Earth. In a symbolic gesture, the principal, accompanied by Admin Officer Jaspal, and school coordinators Amanpreet Singh and Shivani Gulati, planted a sapling, reaffirming the school’s commitment to environmental conservation.