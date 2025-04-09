DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shemrock World, Ropar, holds workshop on time management skills

Shemrock World, Ropar, holds workshop on time management skills

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
The school organised a comprehensive workshop on time management skills for its teaching staff. Led by guest speaker Poonam Bala, Assistant Professor at Lovely Professional University, the workshop aimed to equip educators with effective strategies to optimise their productivity and work-life balance. The engaging session commenced with an insightful discussion on the common obstacles to effective time management. Bala expertly guided the participants in identifying these hindrances and provided practical tips to overcome them. The workshop also featured an innovative activity, ‘The Productivity Pyramid’, which demonstrated a unique approach to balancing time allocation, with participants expressing their gratitude for the valuable insights and practical advice shared by Bala. The school reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the professional growth and development of its teaching staff.

