Shemrock World, Ropar, observes Labour Day

The school observed Labour Day. The day’s events commenced with a morning assembly, where Harvard House, the representing house for the week, took centre stage. Meenu delivered an inspiring speech in English, highlighting the significance of Labour Day. The principal then addressed the students, imparting knowledge about the importance of the special day. The highlight of the celebration was when the pre-primary students presented gifts to the school’s ground staff, bus drivers, and attenders.
