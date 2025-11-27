Shemrock World School organises annual sports meet

Shemrock World School, Ropar, organised its annual sports meet 2025. The event was honoured by Prem Kumar Mittal, DEO, as the chief guest, along with distinguished guests Mukesh Berry, Director SWR; Anu Berry; Advocate Raghav Berry, Chairman; and Ravneet Berry, Academic Director SWR. The programme commenced with a disciplined and impressive March Past, in which Cambridge House stood first with their outstanding synchronisation and presentation. The meet featured energetic track events, relays, vibrant student performances and spirited participation from the faculty in special events. Medallions were presented to the winners during the prize distribution ceremony, followed by a vote of thanks to all dignitaries, participants and staff for making the day a grand success.

Advertisement