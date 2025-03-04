Shemrock World School, Ropar

The school celebrated Maha Shivratri with a special event during the morning assembly. Students and teachers came together to worship Lord Shiva and reflect upon his life and teachings. The event was hosted by the school’s academic coordinator Navneet Kaur. The programme commenced with a speech by Mahakpreet, a Class IX student, who spoke about the significance of celebrating Maha Shivratri. To mark the special occasion, a grand celebration was held at the school. The students engaged in discussions about Lord Shiva’s life and teachings, deepening their understanding of his significance. All participants enthusiastically took part in this performance, expressing their devotion and reverence for Lord Shiva. Addressing the gathering, Principal Charanpreet Kaur emphasised that Maha Shivratri serves as a reminder of Lord Shiva’s life and teachings, inspiring us to incorporate his values into our daily lives. Mathematics teacher Ramandeep Kaur also delivered a speech on the importance of celebrating Maha Shivratri.