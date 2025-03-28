DT
PT
Shemrock World School, Ropar

Shemrock World School, Ropar

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The school hosted a graduation ceremony for its UKG students, marking a significant milestone in their early learning journey. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Joshica Sood, Judicial Magistrate, First Class-cum-Civil Junior, Ropar; school’s Chairman Raghav Berry and school’s Academic Director Ravneet Berry.The event commenced with a warm welcome from the school’s Principal Charanpreet Kaur, who praised the students for their hard work and enthusiasm throughout the academic year. Parents, teachers and distinguished guests gathered to witness the young learners receive their graduation certificates, symbolising their readiness for the next phase of education.

