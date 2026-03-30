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Home / The School Tribune / Shemrock World School, Ropar, hosts graduation ceremony for UKG students

Shemrock World School, Ropar, hosts graduation ceremony for UKG students

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:46 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Shemrock World School, Ropar, hosted a heart-warming graduation ceremony for its UKG students, marking a significant milestone in their early learning journey. The event was filled with excitement, laughter and a sense of accomplishment as young graduates took the stage to celebrate their transition to primary school. The occasion was graced by the presence of Principal Gurinder Sehgal, along with Academic Director Ravneet Berry. The school management was represented by Anupam Berry. Their presence added encouragement and inspiration to the celebration. The ceremony began with a vibrant and cheerful atmosphere as the young learners, dressed in graduation caps and gowns, confidently stepped forward to receive their certificates. This proud moment reflected their readiness to begin a new chapter in primary education. The event featured a range of lively and engaging performances by students, including dances, songs and recitations. Each presentation beautifully highlighted their confidence, creativity and overall development. In her address, the Principal motivated the students to stay curious, confident and eager to learn as they move ahead in their academic journey. The Academic Director also appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the constant support of parents in nurturing the young minds. The ceremony concluded with a formal vote of thanks, followed by a group photograph session and refreshments. The celebration left behind cherished memories and marked the beginning of a bright and promising future for the young graduates.

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