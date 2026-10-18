Sherlyn wins second prize in International Press at MUN

Sherlyn, a Class IX student of St Mary’s School, Mohali, secured second prize in International Press (IP) at the Model United Nations (MUN) Conference held at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Rev Fr Aji K Chacko, Chairman, congratulated Sherlyn on her achievement and appreciated her dedication and talent. Dr Poonam Sharma, Principal, commended her journalistic skills, creativity and confident participation, encouraging her to continue striving for excellence. The school expressed pride in her accomplishment and wished her continued success.

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