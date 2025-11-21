DT
Home / The School Tribune / ‘Shikhar – Peak of Excellence’ organised

‘Shikhar – Peak of Excellence’ organised

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie, hosted its flagship annual showcase, ‘Shikhar – Peak of Excellence’, on its campus. The morning began with a soul-stirring Sufi performance, where students presented an uplifting qawwali-inspired piece that filled the atmosphere with devotion, harmony, and spiritual energy. This was followed by a divine and energetic ‘Ganesh Vandana’. The programme moved through energetic folk pieces, thoughtful dramatic presentations, and charming toddler performances. A major highlight of the event was the powerful ‘Shiv Tandav’, performed with electrifying intensity. Another show-stopper was the grand finale ‘Desh Bhakti’ dance, a stirring tribute to the nation that filled the auditorium with emotion, pride, and unity. The event was presided over by Asha Kumari, former Education Minister and six-time MLA. The function was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including SDM, Dalhousie, Anil Bhardwaj, DSP Mayank Sharma, Tehsildar Ramesh Chauhan, principals from various schools, and dignitaries from the community, whose presence added honour and warmth to the celebration. The event also featured a special award ceremony, honouring students for excellence in academics, sports, cultural activities, leadership, and all-round development. Medals, certificates, and trophies were presented to achievers who had demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year. School president Dr Poonam Dhawan expressed pride and gratitude, saying, “Shikhar symbolises the climb each child makes with courage, creativity, and character. Our students shine because they are guided personally, taught with empathy, rooted in culture, and encouraged to think boldly. We are proud to nurture young citizens who care for their environment, uphold Indian values, and rise with integrity.”

