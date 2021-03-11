Shiksha Bharti Vidya Niketan, Kalayat

An activity on spoken English was organised in the school. The main purpose of the activity was to enable the students to read, write, listen and speak English fluently and how to speak correct English without any hesitation. Eight students from each house took part in the conversation on various topics, ie ‘Importance of trees’, ‘Environmental pollution’, ‘Good manners’ and ‘Unity and integrity of India. The students from Ashoka House were declared winners.
