Shilpy gets Indian Arts Award

Shilpy, art teacher at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has been conferred with the Indian Arts Award 2026 by the Indian Literature & Arts Society in recognition of her contribution to visual arts, particularly digital painting. The award was announced at a ceremony held in Bengaluru. She was recognised for her work in the field of digital art, including her contribution to the book ‘Mastering Digital Art’ and her collection of digital paintings that reflect creativity and contemporary artistic expression. Through her engagement with digital art, Shilpy has also encouraged students to explore modern artistic mediums and develop their creative abilities. Her work highlights the growing integration of technology with art education. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated Shilpy on the achievement and appreciated her contribution to promoting creativity and innovation among students.

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