Shimla school launches global engagement imitative

Auckland House School for Boys, a prominent school in the state’s capital. launched a key imitative named ‘Altiora Connect’, the school’s new global and community engagement initiative. This initiative emphasises several areas, including international collaborations and exchanges, teacher training and professional development, student scholarships and leadership development, and local community engagement and industrial partnerships. Principal Reuben T John said the core aim of Altiora Connect is the holistic development of students, ensuring that they rise above their limitations. The imitative was launched during the general house meeting of the school. Besides launching the imitative, the school also nominated representatives from parents of students of Nursery to Class XII for the session 2025-26. A total of 265 parents attended the meeting. The nomination and election process for class representatives was conducted by Dr Namrata Guleri, the outgoing PTA president. The parents who were nominated as representatives for the respective classes include Neha Aggarwal for Nursery, Hari Dass for LKG, Mamta Raina for UKG, Anuj Kumar Chaudhary for Class I, Sania Anand for Class II, Rahul Modi for Class III, Janesh Gupta for Class IV, Sanjay Ranta for Class V, Meena Chandel for Class VI, Deepak Kumar for Class VII, Tanuja Dhanta for Class VIII, Sandhira Devi for Class IX, Jaywanti Verma for Class X and Manish Kumar for Class XII. Two special nominations of Amrita and Yashika were also made. The election led to the formation of an Executive Committee, with Reuben T John as the Chairman, Janesh Gupta as president, Sanjay Ranta as vice-president, Dr Mala Kuthiala as secretary, Tanuja Dhanta as joint secretary, Deepak Kumar as treasurer and Sandhira Devi as adviser. The outgoing PTA also took the opportunity to present the report of their tenure, which was delivered by Dr Mala Kuthiala, outgoing PTA secretary.