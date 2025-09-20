DT
Shine wins bronze medal in boxing championship

Shine wins bronze medal in boxing championship

Tribune News Service
Sep 20, 2025
Shine, a student of Class X of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, wonning bronze medal at the National Boxing Championship held in Greater Noida , Uttar Pradesh. Competing in the 46-49 kg weight category, Shine showcased extraordinary grit, determination and skill throughout the tournament, defeating several strong opponents from across the country. This remarkable achievement reflects not only her personal dedication and discipline but also the relentless support and guidance of the school’s sports faculty and coaching staff. The entire school fraternity congratulated Shine on her commendable achievement. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated her and encouraged her to continue achieving success in all future endeavours.

