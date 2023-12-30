Shishu Niketan-43 School, Sector 12 A, Panchkula

The school hosted Sporting Spree-2023 on its sprawling grounds. Students presented their strength and endurance through various field and track events and some fun-filled races. The parents, who appeared in large numbers, proudly applauded the efforts of their children and the school management gave away medals and certificates to the winners. The sports event emphasised the importance of sports in a child’s life by imparting physical and mental development.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula