Shishu Niketan-66 Public School, Behlolpur shines at U-14 cricket

The school showcased an impressive performance at the Mohali Zone U-14 Boys Cricket Championship. In the pre-quarter Final, SNPS defeated Shivalik Public School by nine runs, scoring 64 against 56. In the quarter finals, the team chased YPS Mohali's target of 86, scoring 86/2 to win by eight wickets. These back-to-back victories earned the team a place in the semi-final against YPS Mohali. Principal Abhilasha Tiwari and staff congratulated the young cricketers on their achievement.

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