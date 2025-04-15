Shishu Niketan, Behlolpur

World Health Day was celebrated by the Dispensary, Behlolpur. Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Rural Medical Officer, expressed her views on this year’s theme, “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures”, highlighting the critical role of maternal and newborn health in shaping long-term well-being and helping every woman and baby survive and thrive. An inter-school teachers’ poster-making competition was held and a health awareness bicycle rally was organised in collaboration with Stepping Stones School, Behlolpur. The artisanal winner teachers were Jyoti Khanna (AKSIPS-123) - first, Suman Bala (GSSS, Behlolpur) - second, and Sunali (AKSIPS-123) - third. Prizes were also awarded for Best Cycle Decoration to Pehlaaz (Class VI-B), Best Helmet Decoration to Garima (Class VI-B) and Best Placard to Madhav (Class VIII).