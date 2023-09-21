Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 22-D, Chandigarh

A math workshop was organised for teachers of Class VI, VII and VIII at the school. Gurpreet Kaur, resource person from SCERT, Chandigarh, conducted the workshop. She was welcomed by Principal Amita Khorana. Khorana remarked that “one needed to adapt oneself to the modern scenario to adjust in the highly competitive world, especially in the field of education. It is all the more important to devise new ways to make maths easy and effective, as it is found to be difficult by most of the students”. The workshop included some interesting ways of making formulas, algebraic expression and 2D and 3D figures. In an interactive session, teachers learnt and shared many tips for improving maths teaching. The tambola maths game and cap-making activity of different states was specially appreciated by all.