Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, student bags gold at Khelo India Youth Games
Saiyam Choudhary, a student of Class XII, has brought laurels to the institution by securing a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar. Siyam’s remarkable achievement in the national-level competition reflects not only individual excellence but also the school's ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in both academics and sports.
