DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, student bags gold at Khelo India Youth Games

Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh, student bags gold at Khelo India Youth Games

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Saiyam Choudhary, a student of Class XII, has brought laurels to the institution by securing a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Bihar. Siyam’s remarkable achievement in the national-level competition reflects not only individual excellence but also the school's ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in both academics and sports.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper