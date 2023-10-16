Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

NCC cadets and teachers of the school undertook a cleanliness drive. The drive, a part of ‘Ek Tareek, Ek Ghanta’ was organised in the memory of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The cadets cleaned the school campus and its adjoining areas.
