Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school recently hosted a “Happy Classroom” Capacity Building Programme organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event featured two renowned resource persons, Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, Principal of Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali and Kavita Chatterjee Das, former Principal of St. John's High School. This event was attended by 60 educators from different schools, who left inspired and equipped with innovative strategies for creating a joyful learning environment.
