Shishu Niketan Model Sr Sec School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its annual day 'Harmony 2023'. The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by chief guest Anindita Mitra, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, U.T., Chandigarh, Pradeep Chhabra, Chairman, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board along with the Principal of the school Amita Khorana. The show kick started with an invocation for Almighty’s blessings with Ganesh Vandana.
The dance-drama "Harmony" by students of Class III beautifully summed up the destruction of nature by man. The dance performance "Chandrayan" by students of class V depicted the story of success of Indian scientists in space. The highlight of the evening was the circus show presented by student of Class II. The show culminated with the spectacular giddha and bhangra performance by Class IV students.
