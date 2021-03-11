Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Students had a fun time as they were taken to watch a movie at a nearby multiplex. Students reached the movie complex well in time and enjoyed themselves. Their happiness was visible from their cheerful faces as some of the students watched a movie in the multiplex after three years.
