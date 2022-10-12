Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Poetry recitation activity was held at the school. This activity was organised for the students of Class IV. All students participated in it. It was a group activity. Students recited various poems of Hindi and English. The main motive of this activity was to help students develop confidence on the stage. Harjeet Kaur, Principal of the school, also congratulated the students on their performances.
