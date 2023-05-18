Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Students of classes X and XII brought laurels to the school by showcasing excellent results in CBSE Class X and XII examinations. In the Medical stream, Prabhjot Kaur got 94.4%, whereas in the Commerce stream, Puneet Kaur scored 93.6% marks. As many as 24 students scored more than 90 marks in English. In Class X, Richit Tyagi and Ravneet Kaur scored 95% and 94%, respectively. The school faculty congratulated students and wished them all the best for their future endeavours.