Shishu Niketan, Mohali

A special assembly on Dasehra was presented by students of the school. Students of Class II B and C recited poems on Dasehra. Tiny tots danced on the beats “Mere ghar Ram aye hai” and “Ram ji ki chaal dekho” and showcased their devotion towards God. The principal wished everyone a bright and safe Dasehra and suggested to keep safety and clean environment as their main concern while celebrating various festivals.
