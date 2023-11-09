Shishu Niketan, Mohali

A cultural extravaganza was held at the school. where its Junior Annual Day Function was celebrated. The series of mesmerising performances presented by Class III to V students with 100 per cent participation included Ganesh Vandana, mime act, beautiful fusion of Retro to Metro followed by Ramayana, qawali, English play and what not. In an act, children depicted Pulwama attack. There was a prize distribution ceremony where all the achievers were awarded and acknowledged. Children rolled on the wheels and presented a show of skating. Indian diversity was depicted through a mesmerising dance performance ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’. To conclude the show, there was an enthralling gidda and bhangra performance.
