Shishu Niketan, Mohali

The third Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Championship 2024 was organised by Negi Taekwondo India at the Sports Complex in Sector 56, Chandigarh. School students proved their mettle in different categories. In the subject junior boys and girls kyorugi competition, Gurkeerat Kaur, Sahejleen Kaur and Ankush Das got gold medals and Twinkle, Jasmeen Kaur and Monalika, Khushi Jain got bronze medals. In the sub-junior girls category (Poomsae competition), Ekampreet Kaur and Gurbachanjot Kaur got gold and silver medals, respectively. In this competition around 400 students participated from the different states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and from Nepal too.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...
Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on
Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search