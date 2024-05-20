Shishu Niketan, Mohali

The third Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Championship 2024 was organised by Negi Taekwondo India at the Sports Complex in Sector 56, Chandigarh. School students proved their mettle in different categories. In the subject junior boys and girls kyorugi competition, Gurkeerat Kaur, Sahejleen Kaur and Ankush Das got gold medals and Twinkle, Jasmeen Kaur and Monalika, Khushi Jain got bronze medals. In the sub-junior girls category (Poomsae competition), Ekampreet Kaur and Gurbachanjot Kaur got gold and silver medals, respectively. In this competition around 400 students participated from the different states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and from Nepal too.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Nepal