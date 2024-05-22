Shishu Niketan, Mohali

As the CBSE declared results of classes X and XII recently, the students of the school have done exceptionally good bringing accolades to the institution. Leading the cohort of achievers for this year was Simranjeet Kaur of Class X who scored 98.2% marks, followed by Jatin Kumar who scored 94.4%. Rahul Singh was at number three in the school with a score of 94.2%. Among Class XII students, Avneet Kaur (Humanities) got a score of 96.6%, followed by Shrlya Ranout (Medical) scoring 96.2% and Arshlta Sharma (Commerce) scoring 92.6%·

