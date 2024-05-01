World Immunisation Week was celebrated at the school by organising events like poster making competition and quiz competition. Dr Kirandeep Kaur, RMO, SHC, Behlolpur, Dr Alakjot Kaur, SMO, PHC, Boothgarh, Dr Simanjit Dhillon, Nodal Officer, Immunisation, Dr Girish, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Vikram Gupta, Senior Medical Officer, WHO, were the chief guests. The celebration aimed to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable diseases. This year World Immunisation Week will celebrate 50 years of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). Various schools participated in the event. Students of Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, won the second prize in the quiz competition. School Director Principal Commander Roopak Chadha and Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari congratulated the winners.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.