Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

Students of the school celebrated Yellow Day on its premises. Students came dressed up in yellow clothes and brought yellow colour food in their lunch boxes. Students made drawings of yellow objects like mango and Sun and do dance on yellow colour rhyme. The aim of doing this activity was to make the pre-schoolers aware of yellow colour.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery