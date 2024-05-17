Shishu Niketan Public School Behlolpur

The school celebrated Mother's Day by conducting a special assembly in which the students expressed their love for their mothers. Students prepared hand-made cards and gifts with the help of teachers. Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari appreciated the efforts of teachers and students .
