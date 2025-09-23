DT
Home / The School Tribune / Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrates Teacher’s Day

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrates Teacher’s Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrated Teacher’s Day to honour the valuable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of students. The programme commenced with a warm welcome of the teachers, followed by a floral tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is observed as Teacher’s Day. Students presented a variety of cultural programmes, including songs, poems, dances, and skits highlighting the pivotal role of teachers in guiding and inspiring young minds. Director Cdr Roopak Chadha and Principal Abhilasha Tiwari addressed the gathering and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the teachers. She emphasised the importance of the teacher-student relationship and encouraged students to always respect and value their mentors. Teachers were also felicitated with small tokens of appreciation by the management.

