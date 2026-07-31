Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, conducte mathematics quiz competition

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, conducted a mathematics quiz competition for Class III. The quiz featured four engaging rounds — Lightning Round, Fun Maths Round, Visual Challenge Round, and Real Problem Round — designed to test students’ mathematical skills, logical thinking, and teamwork. A total of eight students from Tagore, Patel, Bose, and Azad Houses participated, with two students representing each house. After an exciting series of rounds, Bose House emerged victorious with an outstanding performance. The audience also enthusiastically participated by answering special quiz questions, making the event even more interactive and enjoyable. Principal Abhilasha Tiwari congratulated the participants and appreciated their hard work, confidence, and sportsmanship.

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