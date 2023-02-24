Shishu Niketan Public School, Chandigarh

A seven-day NSS camp was held to evolve NSS volunteers as responsible people of society. The theme of the camp was 'Community Service'. The camp was inaugurated by Principal Veena Arora, who motivated volunteers to put their heart and soul in serving society. A host of activities were conducted under the guidance and supervision of school NSS in-charge Hemant Sharma. A series of lectures on HIV AIDS awareness, organ donation, gusto at work place, skill development, especially communication skills and traffic rules by the Chandigarh Police were organised. A self-defence workshop was conducted by SWAYAM, a self-defence unit of the Chandigarh Police. The NSS team visited Attawa Village, Sector 42, to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastics. The camp was a great success empowering the students with enormous responsibilities and getting a unique experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...