Shishu Niketan Public School, Chandigarh

A seven-day NSS camp was held to evolve NSS volunteers as responsible people of society. The theme of the camp was 'Community Service'. The camp was inaugurated by Principal Veena Arora, who motivated volunteers to put their heart and soul in serving society. A host of activities were conducted under the guidance and supervision of school NSS in-charge Hemant Sharma. A series of lectures on HIV AIDS awareness, organ donation, gusto at work place, skill development, especially communication skills and traffic rules by the Chandigarh Police were organised. A self-defence workshop was conducted by SWAYAM, a self-defence unit of the Chandigarh Police. The NSS team visited Attawa Village, Sector 42, to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastics. The camp was a great success empowering the students with enormous responsibilities and getting a unique experience.