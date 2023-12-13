Shishu Niketan Public School, Chandigarh

The school won third position in the Rashtriya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pardarshini (RSBVP) in SCERT Sector - 32 Chandigarh. The theme of the competition was based on Communication & Transport. Shivali, a student of Class XII and Himanshi Pahuja of Class XI presented their model on the topic New Age Roads suggesting new and innovative ways to make roads in the present era. This achievement speaks about their scientific minds, hard work and passion to do something for society.