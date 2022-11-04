Shishu Niketan Public School , Chd

Students school organised a rally to spread awareness about 'Green Diwali'. The students of social work club along with Class VIII students took out an anti-cracker rally in sector 43. The Principal Veena Arora and Vice-Principal Anuja Tighare appreciated efforts of the students in raising awareness on this important environment issue. The harmful effects of crackers to health and environment were brought to the fore by the children who requested everyone to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As pollution rises, 50% Delhi govt staff to work from home, private offices asked to follow suit
Primary schools to be closed from Saturday
National Human Rights Commission summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi over air pollution
Says it is ‘not satisfied’ with the actions taken so far to ...
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Primary schools in Delhi to be closed from Saturday
Morbi municipality's chief officer suspended days after bridge collapsed
The British-era suspension bridge, built on the Machchhu in ...
AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...