Shishu Niketan Public School , Chd

Students school organised a rally to spread awareness about 'Green Diwali'. The students of social work club along with Class VIII students took out an anti-cracker rally in sector 43. The Principal Veena Arora and Vice-Principal Anuja Tighare appreciated efforts of the students in raising awareness on this important environment issue. The harmful effects of crackers to health and environment were brought to the fore by the children who requested everyone to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali.