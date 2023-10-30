Shishu Niketan Public School, Mansa Devi Complex, Sec 5, Panchkula

A cultural programme was organised in the school on Navratri. The primary wing of the school wore a festive look. Tiny tots dressed up in the lovely attires of garba and danced on the beats of foot-tapping garba songs. They mesmerised the audience with their performance. The rhythm of dandiya sticks and the happy faces of the little garba dancers spelled the entire premises. The whole atmosphere was filled with festivity and gaiety.
