Shishu Niketan Public School, Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula

A cultural programme was organised in the school on Dasehra. Students recited music, songs and verses of Ramayana. The school wore a festive look. Students came dressed up as Ram, Laxman, Sita and Hanuman and spoke about the significance of the festival. They not only enjoyed listening to the story behind the festival but at the same time had a great time dressing up in the lovely attire of garba and dancing on the beats of foot-tapping garba songs. Students also enacted different scenes from the Ramayana and mesmerised the audience with their performance. Music and hymns in the praise of Lord Ram echoed on the school premises. Students were sensitised to the importance of Dasehra and the need for making all celebrations safe and pollution-free. The festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety.

#Mansa #Panchkula