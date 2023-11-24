Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Panchkula

The festival of lights came alive at the school, when it wore a festive look with diyas and lanterns. The tiny tots of the school came dressed up as mythological characters which added religious fervour to the atmosphere. Students also decorated earthern diyas using paint, stones and mirrors. The stunning designs of rangoli made by the artists were alluring and fascinated the spectators. A message was also conveyed to the students to go for eco-friendly Diwali. It was a day filled with blessings and happiness.

#Panchkula