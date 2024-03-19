Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Panchkula

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day. Children sang melodious songs, danced to foot-tapping numbers and demonstrated a few things they learned throughout the year. Then came the most important part of the celebrations, ie smart tiny tots dressed in graduation robes and caps walked on the stage as proud graduates. It was indeed a joyous and a memorable day for the little wonders as they received their graduation certificates. It was also a proud moment for the parents and their mentors.
