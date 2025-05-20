Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

Students of the school achieved a 100% pass result in the CBSE Class X examination held in March 2025. Mannat emerged as the school topper with an outstanding score of 97.4%, followed closely by Chahhat Preet Kaur with 96% and Aditi Kumari with 96%. Academic excellence was on full display as Chahhat scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, 98 in Hindi, and 94 in science. Mannat showcased her prowess by securing a perfect 100 in information technology and 99 in Punjabi. Anshika Srishti and Samriti stood out with 97 marks in English, while Himanshi achieved an impressive 97 in social studies. The principal and faculty congratulated the students and their parents, praising their hard work, dedication, and the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

