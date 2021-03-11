Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

Students, teachers and staff of the school participated in an awareness programme to mark International Dengue Day. Various contests and events, including poster-making, slogan-writing and banner-making, were held to commemorate the day. Later, the students conducted a rally in which they made the residents of nearby localities aware about the perils of dengue. Principal Ranjna Bakshi apprised students about the precautions to be taken against dengue and motivated them to keep their surroundings clean.