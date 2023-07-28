Shishu Niketan Public School, MDC, Sector 5, Panchkula

The Destitute India helps the economically weaker sections of the society by providing the necessary funds for various activities like education, healthcare and other social support. Student volunteers of the school collected funds, amounting to Rs 97,785, from their respective neighbourhoods through door-to-door campaign. The student volunteers took pride in being able to make this contribution and also learnt the importance of social responsibility towards the underprivileged.
