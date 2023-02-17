Shishu Niketan Public School, Mohali

Kindergarten and students of Classes I and II presented a show titled ‘Bachpan’. The function started with a welcome song.

It was followed by a plethora of items which included dances of various states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Besides, students presented mime and skits in which they drew the attention of the audience towards burning topics like deforestation and water scarcity.

Principal Harjeet thanked the parents for their support and congratulated the students and teachers who left no stone unturned in making the function a success.